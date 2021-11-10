I see we have another $3.2 million for a new football field. I also see we have another $2 million (I may be wrong on the actual amount) to build a new playground. I see we have $800,000 to build a new animal shelter, which was promised to start six months ago by our loyal, compassionate Mayor Lombardi. Six months ago the destruction of the old building was destroyed and the construction of a new shelter was promised to begin. As of today’s date, 11/6/21, there has been no initiation of an attempt to build the new shelter. Not that we could, anyway.
The ground is beginning to get too hard to dig, the contractor hired by our illustrious mayor has no experience designing shelters. Some of the equipment that is needed for the shelter costs thousands of dollars in itself, so, really, did North Providence, Johnston, and Smithfield really think that we were going to get a state-of-the-art shelter for a measly $800,000?
There needs to be a med clinic where animals that are sick, injured, or pregnant are separated from the rest of the adoptable animals. The mayor better not have any illusions that this will be a high-kill shelter because if that is the case, he will immediately start losing any peasant amount of money he puts into this project at all. Perhaps he should talk to the individuals at the North Attleboro shelter, who went from a hole in the wall to a fairly good-sized, clean shelter. Perhaps they could show him just how unrealistic his goals are.
Why not make the shelter non-profit so fund raisers in all three counties can happen? Donations could be tax-deductible. Special events could be planned.
I am disgusted and appalled at the mayor’s insulting amount of time and money he is willing to put into this important project. There are so many stray animals, particularly cats, in North Providence. I see one on the road at least two to three times a week.
Remember, you voted for him. I hope you remember that when the next election comes up. Who is strong enough to run against this man, who time-after-time doesn’t keep his word? I know I will vote for anyone who runs against him, regardless.
Perhaps our next mayor will be a compassionate, empathetic person of his/her word. If there is no one, then I will not vote at all.
Stacey Conca-Monfils
North Providence
