It’s going on three years of this COVID-19 pandemic with no real end in sight. There is however, some light at the end of the tunnel in the form of vaccines. A lot remains to be seen as to how this will play out. In the meantime, here we all are somewhere in limbo. Our hearts go out to those who have gotten the virus, especially to those families who have suffered the ultimate loss to this terrible and mysterious disease.
Some people are working, many on the front lines of service as caregivers, police and firefighter along with our military. Still others are keeping vital businesses going such as farmers, truck and train operators, construction workers, food markets, drugstores, restaurants, and other businesses as protocols allow. This has certainly added an extra layer of stress to an already topsy-turvy world.
But what’s happening to the rest of us sitting around waiting for some semblance of normalcy to return? I’ve found myself thinking about this wondering why I seem to be coping without undue angst. A particular thought keeps circulating in my head; I once was, and always will be, a submariner.
I entered the U.S. Navy at the age of 18, went to submarine school and was assigned to the USS Nautilus (SSN-571). I served in her for three years, six months, and five days having had many adventures along the way, some routine, some harrowing, and all memorable.
Life aboard a submarine is grounded in routine; a constant, steady routine sustained by training. Whether we were at sea or in port, there was always the routine, but especially so at sea. We lived in a sealed steel pipe 230 feet long and 28 feet wide, cheek by jowl, 24/7 with no privacy, no family (shipmates were our family), no hobbies, nothing outside of standing watch eight out of every 24 hours a day, every day, hardly ever seeing the sun, all the while surrounded by the deep ocean which was our most severe enemy. There were some times of leisure outside of ship’s work like catching some “shut eye,” watching movies or playing cards or other games, and of course, enjoying the best chow in the Navy. There also were drills for emergencies (occasionally real) or special operations depending on the boats orders or circumstances.
Now in the present, I find myself in that same old mindset of routine. As in a submarine, there are some things out of one’s control, so one controls the things one can while leaving the rest to fate. In this regard I feel very fortunate in that I’m confident in this routine, much like being at sea and looking forward to “liberty” upon returning to port. I still maintain my day-to-day “duties;” it’s now my job.
Everyone has had to find their own way throughout this mess but this has been my way of coping. I hope everyone can find one that works for them.
John Cary Yuill
Cumberland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.