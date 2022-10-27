It’s that political time of year again. A time when we all must do our civic duty and vote. Vote for those who we feel will best represent us and our communities.
Over the past two years I have had several positive interactions with all the members of the North Smithfield Town Council. More specifically, Councilwoman Kim Alves. Councilor Alves always puts the best interest of the town and its residents first.
When the federal government started to release COVID-19 vaccines for certain age groups, town leadership came together and developed a logistical plan to make sure every town resident within each age demographic that wanted a vaccine was given a vaccine. That logistics plan was overseen every day by Councilwoman Alves. Day after day she sat at the Town Hall making phone calls to residents to get them scheduled for a vaccination. On the days that vaccination clinics were being run and vaccines were distributed, Councilwoman Alves was there checking people in when they arrived and seeing that they received their vaccination. Without her help and that of many others, our town’s vaccination distribution plan would not have run so seamlessly.
Councilwoman Alves, along with Councilman Beauregard, strongly supported and played a major role in discussions about Fire Department staffing increases so that our residents get the emergency service they expect and deserve. Those discussions and decisions are never easy but, in the best interest of town residents and the town’s public safety, the Town Council supported the plan and unanimously voted to increase staffing this fiscal year and committed to continue to review staffing needs for the next three years.
With that, I would like to thank Councilwoman Alves and all of our Town Council members for their hard work and commitment to the town of North Smithfield and its residents.
