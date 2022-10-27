It’s that political time of year again. A time when we all must do our civic duty and vote. Vote for those who we feel will best represent us and our communities.

Over the past two years I have had several positive interactions with all the members of the North Smithfield Town Council. More specifically, Councilwoman Kim Alves. Councilor Alves always puts the best interest of the town and its residents first.

