On Oct. 20, Dan Yorke wrote: “In an unprecedented circus move, the council swooped in and without a formal vote crafted its own agreement with the police union, reportedly after three years of prolonged negotiations chiefly led by the city solicitor, who by charter reports to the mayor but whose compensation is controlled by the council.”
Yorke’s wrong.
In fact, the council voted unanimously at every step, including when formally ratifying it on July 25 following a public hearing.
Moreover, the solicitor does not report exclusively to the mayor as Yorke suggested. The Charter provides the following:
The city solicitor shall be the attorney for the city and legal advisor to the mayor, City Council and all other departments.
The city solicitor shall decide all questions and controversies relative to the legal construction of any and all laws and ordinances affecting the city as well as the city charter and the division of powers and duties created or implied therein.
That means the solicitor, who has the law degree and the license to practice law – not the mayor, not Dan Yorke – determines if a contract is legal.
At the Oct. 17 council meeting, it was revealed that the former mayor and her star witness, Deputy Finance Director Cindy Johnston, lied under oath.
The former mayor testified that the assistant solicitor advised her that the police contract was illegal, yet never presented a single document to support that false claim.
Even with two attorneys at her disposal, she never presented any case law or pointed to a single Charter provision in support of her absurd position.
Moreover, she never called the assistant solicitor to testify, despite having subpoenaed him.
At Monday’s council meeting, the assistant solicitor made clear that he never advised the former mayor that the contract was illegal.
To the contrary, the assistant solicitor concurred with the solicitor’s well-founded opinion that the contract and everything the council did in connection thereof was in fact legal.
Further, the former mayor and Ms. Johnston testified that the contracts result in a deficit, notwithstanding in the next breath the former mayor said she wanted to pay them more. Neither was true.
Ms. Johnston also testified under oath that the contract was never provided to her prior to the council’s ratification.
In fact, she was provided the contracts by Law Department on July 6 when they requested her to prepare a financial impact statement that she refused to do. She then received a copy as part of the normal posting of the meeting agenda for the July 25 public hearing.
Like Yorke, the former mayor and Ms. Johnston are unencumbered by the truth.
The City Charter is clear. The mayor has a duty to “see that all terms and conditions imposed in favor of the city in any contract or franchise are faithfully kept and performed.”
The former mayor refused to faithfully keep and perform the legal contract unanimously passed by the council. For that, and more, she was appropriately removed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.