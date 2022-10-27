I have devoted the bulk of my career to the promotion of women in politics and government. But this year, I am casting my ballot for Dan McKee for governor, even though there is a woman in the race. There is no doubt McKee is the most qualified candidate. Honestly, the thought of McKee’s completely inexperienced opponent at the helm of Rhode Island’s government sends chills down my spine.
Dan McKee, thrust into the governor’s seat after Gov. Raimondo moved to lead US. Commerce came to office with decades of governmental experience including years as mayor and lieutenant governor. As governor, in the midst of a pandemic, McKee has led calmly and confidently. He has addressed critically important issues including housing, heating costs for vulnerable citizens, investments in education, and helping small business to name just a few. I have no confidence in Ashley Kalus’s ability to address any of these issues – frankly I am not sure she can even find her own house.
I am a grandmother to five and I worry about all children being safe every single day. McKee is a champion for gun safety and worked hard to support common sense gun safety legislation. He supported bills, now law with his signature, that bans high-capacity magazines, restricts who can buy a gun, and bans the open carry of long guns. We have a long way to go in order to protect our children and grandchildren from people who should not have access to guns – and I am confident that Gov. McKee understands that and will do all he can to help.
Perhaps most importantly, Dan McKee supports women. Following the disastrous Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, McKee took action to protect women in R.I., and women choosing to come to R.I., to assure that we/they can receive safe legal reproductive health care. Gov. McKee knows that decisions about when, if and how to have a family are private decisions that do not need the interference of government. It is clear that the extreme right wing doesn’t intend to stop with the elimination of safe legal abortion; birth control, and access to it is also on the chopping block. There is no doubt that Mrs. Kalus is pro-life and will follow her political hero Florida’s Ron DeSantis, into the dark ages where women are kept at home barefoot and pregnant.
Rhode Island is at a critical crossroad. Post-pandemic, in the midst of global insecurity and with daily threats to our democracy we must have a steady, smart hand guiding our little state. McKee has proven that he is up to the task. McKee trusts women and I trust him. Let’s get him re-elected.
Kate Coyne-McCoy
North Scituate
Editor’s note: Coyne-McCoy is the former executive director of the R.I. Democratic Party
McKee is the worst Governor in the country. It's time for a Red Wave in this democratic held state. Why would we re-elect a rubber stamp of all these failed democratic policies.
Let's get her elected!!!!
"Not sure she can find her own house".
This from the former Executive Director of the State Democratic Party who moved on to other opportunities after wishing death upon a Republican US Senator.
This type of snide, sarcastic and rude endorsement is unnecessary but typical. It's reflective of how the writer and the entire State Democratic Party views the people of Rhode Island.
