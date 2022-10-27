I have devoted the bulk of my career to the promotion of women in politics and government. But this year, I am casting my ballot for Dan McKee for governor, even though there is a woman in the race. There is no doubt McKee is the most qualified candidate. Honestly, the thought of McKee’s completely inexperienced opponent at the helm of Rhode Island’s government sends chills down my spine.

Dan McKee, thrust into the governor’s seat after Gov. Raimondo moved to lead US. Commerce came to office with decades of governmental experience including years as mayor and lieutenant governor. As governor, in the midst of a pandemic, McKee has led calmly and confidently. He has addressed critically important issues including housing, heating costs for vulnerable citizens, investments in education, and helping small business to name just a few. I have no confidence in Ashley Kalus’s ability to address any of these issues – frankly I am not sure she can even find her own house.

RedWave
RedWave

McKee is the worst Governor in the country. It's time for a Red Wave in this democratic held state. Why would we re-elect a rubber stamp of all these failed democratic policies.

Let's get her elected!!!!

Brian C. Newberry
Brian C. Newberry

"Not sure she can find her own house".

This from the former Executive Director of the State Democratic Party who moved on to other opportunities after wishing death upon a Republican US Senator.

This type of snide, sarcastic and rude endorsement is unnecessary but typical. It's reflective of how the writer and the entire State Democratic Party views the people of Rhode Island.

