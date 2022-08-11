Twenty-two years ago, I was a candidate for Congress in Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District. I was not elected, and have spent the ensuing decades working all over the country and world to help recruit, train, and support women seeking and serving in elected office.

Today, I am proud to join Sarah Morgenthau’s team as campaign chair. It is time for Rhode Island to send a Democratic woman to Washington. Actually, it’s beyond time.

