The Cumberland Police Department recently held their annual Post Graduation Party at Forecourt Health and Racquetball Club on Friday, June 10. The party is held to ensure that the seniors enjoy a safe, fun-filled and memorable after-graduation celebration. The evening was a great success this year. Throughout the years, many people and businesses have contributed to the success of this event. We would like to gratefully acknowledge the people and businesses that contributed this year.

First and foremost we thank Dave Morin, Fore Court Racquet and Fitness Club owner and his staff, who once again donated his club and staff. We would also like to thank the following for their generous donations to make this event possible.

Cumberland Police IBPO

Hunter Insurance Inc.

Hanuschak Insurance Agency, Inc.

Irene Schmitt Asia Holdings LLC

Scott & Rebecca Partington

Jonathan T. Partington Memorial

Cumberland Foundry Co., Inc.

J.J. Duffy Funeral Home

J. H. Lynch & Sons, Inc.

Mia A. Ackerman

Dean Warehouse Service, Inc.

Hometown Experts Team Re/Max Town & Country: Kathy Bain Farrell, Patty Bain Healy, George Stansfield, Fran Pearson, Kim Bessette O’Donnell, Rob Poluvatzick, Rich Drolet, and Christine Kulacz

Cumberland Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union

Town Council President Michael Kinch

Rotary Club of Cumberland & Lincoln

Kim & Gary’s Ice Cream Machine Inc.

Angelo’s Palace Pizza

Cumberland House of Pizza

Dave’s Marketplace

Dunkin Donuts, Chapel

Honeydew Chapel

Papa Ginos, North Attleboro

Sakis Pizzeria

Seabra

Stop & Shop $25 gift card

Subway

Supreme Pizza

Wise Guys

Yovanis Pizzeria

From: Chief Matthew J. Benson

School Resource Officer Bill Saltzman

School Resource Officer David Ring

