The Cumberland Police Department recently held their annual Post Graduation Party at Forecourt Health and Racquetball Club on Friday, June 10. The party is held to ensure that the seniors enjoy a safe, fun-filled and memorable after-graduation celebration. The evening was a great success this year. Throughout the years, many people and businesses have contributed to the success of this event. We would like to gratefully acknowledge the people and businesses that contributed this year.
First and foremost we thank Dave Morin, Fore Court Racquet and Fitness Club owner and his staff, who once again donated his club and staff. We would also like to thank the following for their generous donations to make this event possible.
Cumberland Police IBPO
Hunter Insurance Inc.
Hanuschak Insurance Agency, Inc.
Irene Schmitt Asia Holdings LLC
Scott & Rebecca Partington
Jonathan T. Partington Memorial
Cumberland Foundry Co., Inc.
J.J. Duffy Funeral Home
J. H. Lynch & Sons, Inc.
Mia A. Ackerman
Dean Warehouse Service, Inc.
Hometown Experts Team Re/Max Town & Country: Kathy Bain Farrell, Patty Bain Healy, George Stansfield, Fran Pearson, Kim Bessette O’Donnell, Rob Poluvatzick, Rich Drolet, and Christine Kulacz
Cumberland Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union
Town Council President Michael Kinch
Rotary Club of Cumberland & Lincoln
Kim & Gary’s Ice Cream Machine Inc.
Angelo’s Palace Pizza
Cumberland House of Pizza
Dave’s Marketplace
Dunkin Donuts, Chapel
Honeydew Chapel
Papa Ginos, North Attleboro
Sakis Pizzeria
Seabra
Stop & Shop $25 gift card
Subway
Supreme Pizza
Wise Guys
Yovanis Pizzeria
From: Chief Matthew J. Benson
School Resource Officer Bill Saltzman
School Resource Officer David Ring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.