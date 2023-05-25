As the president and vice-president of the Lincoln Town Council, we strongly take exception to the fictitious statements, allegations and attacks that Mr. John Cullen has levied against the town of Lincoln with regard to utilizing federal ARPA funds.

Cullen alleges that, “Lincoln has failed to engage stakeholders.” In 2021, the town invited members of the public, both private and business, to participate and share their ideas of how the ARPA money should be spent. Residents were first invited to participate by submitting their ideas on the town website. There were approximately 30 responses, ironically, Mr. Cullen was one of those who did respond. We also held a public hearing on Sept. 20, 2021, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, with access via the web or in person. Residents could voice their opinions or suggestions as to how the ARPA money should be spent. To state that the town is not transparent, and that we failed to engage stakeholders in the planning process is an outright lie! Especially since Mr. Cullen’s participation in the process is on the record.

