As the president and vice-president of the Lincoln Town Council, we strongly take exception to the fictitious statements, allegations and attacks that Mr. John Cullen has levied against the town of Lincoln with regard to utilizing federal ARPA funds.
Cullen alleges that, “Lincoln has failed to engage stakeholders.” In 2021, the town invited members of the public, both private and business, to participate and share their ideas of how the ARPA money should be spent. Residents were first invited to participate by submitting their ideas on the town website. There were approximately 30 responses, ironically, Mr. Cullen was one of those who did respond. We also held a public hearing on Sept. 20, 2021, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, with access via the web or in person. Residents could voice their opinions or suggestions as to how the ARPA money should be spent. To state that the town is not transparent, and that we failed to engage stakeholders in the planning process is an outright lie! Especially since Mr. Cullen’s participation in the process is on the record.
Mr. Cullen continues in his vitriolic unfounded attack by stating, “Lincoln has a need to improve … infrastructure … but Lincoln elected officials have failed to address these vital needs.” Clearly, he has not been paying attention to the actions of the Town Council, which are all public, live streamed, and memorialized. To date, the town of Lincoln has committed close to $3.4 million of our ARPA funds to enhance infrastructure, services and public safety. These items include repairs to Barney’s Dam, sewer repairs, sewer pump station upgrades, water mains, highway trucks, and a new rescue truck just to mention a few. All of these items appeared on the Town Council’s agenda, were discussed at the Purchasing Committee meetings, and then brought to the council for a vote. Is Mr. Cullen not paying attention or is this just an attempt to tarnish the reputation of the Town Council and administrator with falsehoods?
He ends his diatribe by stating that the federal government should investigate the town official. This is perhaps the most upsetting to the council. Our council prides itself on thoughtful deliberation and acting in the best interest of the residents of Lincoln. In contrast, Mr. Cullen, and his plethora of frivolous lawsuits has cost the taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars in legal expenses through the years and hours of wasted time. During the tenure of this council all inquiries have been frivolous, fruitless and without merit.
We invite the public to attend our meetings and gain a full understanding of the good work being done by our town government. In addition, if any resident has a question or concern you are invited to contact your councilor directly to address your concerns.
