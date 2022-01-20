Lincoln taxpayers: Here we are again, on the preparation of our fiscal 22-23 town budget.
Last week, taxpayer Michael O’Connell laid out very well his thoughts on budget control in his letter to the editor. I would like to explore this topic using the Socratic method of asking some questions, questions I have asked in the past, but which have been ignored.
Joe Friday used to say, “The facts, Ma’am, just the facts.” And President John Adams said, “Facts are stubborn things.”
So here’s a fact: Smithfield and Lincoln have the same population. Why is it that our Mother Town of Smithfield had a fiscal 21-22 budget of $69 million and its Daughter Town of Lincoln had a fiscal 21-22 budget of $92 million? Why is Smithfield’s education budget $40,418,027 and Lincoln’s $60,341,028? Why is Smithfield’s town budget $3,196,830 and Lincoln’s $6,697,134?
I have demonstrated for decades that the Financial (Failure) Town Meeting has been undemocratic and should be abolished, since it can barely, year after year, get a 100 voter quorum. Last year it was the worst ever, when insiders had to get on their cell phones to round up six more voters after a 40-minute delay in a meeting that “approved” a $92 million budget. I tried to lower the $60 million school budget by $80,000 because the “rules” allowed no more, but that was voted down by the 100 in attendance.
We can do better!
Lincoln, get engaged in your democracy and demand that the administrator, with input from a knowledgeable budget board appointed by the Town Council, present a budget to the elected Town Council to act on after two public hearings. After the Town Council approves a budget, it would have to go a Financial Town Referendum, where you the Lincoln voters would have the final say. Glocester does it; Lincoln should do it.
Lincoln, one more thing! Look up how Socrates ended up after asking so many questions!
Happy, healthy New Year, Lincoln!
John J. Cullen
Lincoln
