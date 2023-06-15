In the 27 year history of The Valley Breeze reporting the Lincoln news, it has attempted to get both sides of a Lincoln story of importance to the Lincoln community.
The Cullen family has been caring and founding members of Lincoln since its inception in 1871. I personally have been a pro-active guardian for my Lincoln community since the 1960s in many capacities, not withstanding my detractors.
No one in The Valley Breeze reached out to me to get my response to the R.I. Supreme Court decision regarding our lawsuit to challenge a no bid $4.2 million contract to the architectural company SMMA.
Councilor Russo was quick to announce at a Town Council meeting that the town did nothing wrong and acted “appropriately,” while trashing the Cullens’ effort for contract bidding.
Not so fast Mr. Russo and the rest of the Lincoln Town Council and Solicitor DeSisto, who did not counsel the Town Council that a $40,000 stage one contract should not be extended to a $4.2 million contract without a bidding process.
What the court said was: “We are satisfied that, should the town violate the Municipal Contracts Act in the future, an aggrieved party could seek appropriate relief.” In other words, the R.I. Supreme Court gave Lincoln officials a warning not to do it again.
Not going out to bid cost Lincoln taxpayers between one and two million dollars.
Lincoln stake holders, review our Town Solicitor DeSisto’s behavior in his capacity as counsel for the R.I. Coastal Resource Management Council in the Block Island Back Room Deal, in which Attorney Daniel Prentiss, representing the town of New Shoreham/Block Island and three environmental groups, stated: “this is a lawless attempt to fix litigation. There is no other way to describe it.” Block Island and the environmentalists won after 20 years.
I demand Solicitor DeSisto resign along with the Lincoln Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.