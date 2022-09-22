Music education is the heartbeat of every school and it is a core academic subject. So why is there so much inequity in music education in Cumberland? All students deserve access to and equity in the delivery of music education, one of the subjects deemed necessary in federal law for a well-rounded education, which is at the heart of National Association for Music Education’s stated mission: to advance music education by promoting the understanding and making of music by all. So how do we create a more inclusive music program for all of our Cumberland students?

Though there are no restrictions to participating in vocal music groups, due to the cost of instrument rental or purchase, it is difficult for students of all socio-economic groups to participate in instrumental programs. As such, we should provide proper instruments for our lower income students. Donations of band instruments in good condition are always welcome at our schools – especially at the elementary level.

