Music education is the heartbeat of every school and it is a core academic subject. So why is there so much inequity in music education in Cumberland? All students deserve access to and equity in the delivery of music education, one of the subjects deemed necessary in federal law for a well-rounded education, which is at the heart of National Association for Music Education’s stated mission: to advance music education by promoting the understanding and making of music by all. So how do we create a more inclusive music program for all of our Cumberland students?
Though there are no restrictions to participating in vocal music groups, due to the cost of instrument rental or purchase, it is difficult for students of all socio-economic groups to participate in instrumental programs. As such, we should provide proper instruments for our lower income students. Donations of band instruments in good condition are always welcome at our schools – especially at the elementary level.
Additionally, we must continue to provide a high quality and vital music education for all our Cumberland students. We must fund our schools adequately in order to provide a quality music education. This year, we have only three music teachers to cover five elementary schools. Our elementary students have music class once every six school days. Communities around us, such as Lincoln, North Smithfield, BVP, etc. … all have elementary music class – at minimum – once every five days … don’t our Cumberland children deserve the same? Basic educational theory would indicate that six to eight days between classes (including weekends) does not provide an effective and consistent mode of learning for young students. I hope that our community will partner with the Cumberland School Department to support and fund a proper and equal music education for all of our students. Your music teachers have big dreams for your children and we look forward to collaborating with the community.
Shannan Davis
Choral director and music curriculum coordinator
Joseph L. McCourt Middle School
Member of Rhode Island Music Educators Association
