Kudos to Dan Yorke on his commentary, “Trans debate sets us against each other” (April 27-May 3 edition), where he asks for a deeper understanding of the issue of transgenderism, based on his interviews with “a small handful” of people who have undertaken this profound change in their identity.
Our family, too, has a beloved member who is transgender, and for that individual and our family it has been a hard journey. We navigate it with love, compassion and sensitivity – the core of our own religious beliefs. As Mr. Yorke suggests, it is easier to “join the chorus of people who see this as perverted and sinfully contrived,” than to see each person as a child of God, with inherent value and dignity.
But then he identifies the issues of gender identity, library content, and “critical race theory” as part of a legislative agenda, and says, “If you’re scoring at home, these sponsoring folks are the whacko liberals.”
No one who knows me well would call me a liberal, but I oppose book banning and I agree that racism is embedded in our society. I taught high school American government for several years and included a unit on the Holocaust – the collapse of a civilized, educated nation into a black hole of grievance and racism that led to the mass murder of 6 million Jewish people and millions more who didn’t fit the profile of Hitler’s fictitious Aryan race.
Banning books, one of Hitler’s first acts in power, is a symptom of a society that has lost its ability to engage in the thoughtful, open debate of ideas. That there are reasonable discussions to be had about school curricula is undeniable; but to be effective, all voices must be heard. Decisions on such weighty matters cannot be held hostage to a single group’s demands. When that happens, the result has too often been the outlawing of extraordinary works such as “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Of Mice and Men,” “The Catcher in the Rye,” “Animal Farm,” “Charlotte’s Web,” “The Grapes of Wrath” and the Harry Potter series.
“The 1619 Project” has been banned as an example of “critical race theory.” Why? Not because this theory holds that white people of today are responsible for the sins of slavery and Jim Crow; it does not. And not because this theory has been taught in our elementary or high schools – it’s taught almost exclusively in law schools. It’s banned because it clearly shows the depth of racism in America and how entrenched it is in our political, social and economic structures.
There is nothing new or radical about this idea. We find it today in the gerrymandering that breaks up minority districts, states’ efforts to strip away minority voting rights, and the “red-lining effect” that keeps many Blacks and Hispanics from accessing credit; adequate health care, housing, and education; and equal justice under the law. You don’t have to be a liberal to know this; just someone who recognizes injustice when you see it.
