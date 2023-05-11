Kudos to Dan Yorke on his commentary, “Trans debate sets us against each other” (April 27-May 3 edition), where he asks for a deeper understanding of the issue of transgenderism, based on his interviews with “a small handful” of people who have undertaken this profound change in their identity.

Our family, too, has a beloved member who is transgender, and for that individual and our family it has been a hard journey. We navigate it with love, compassion and sensitivity – the core of our own religious beliefs. As Mr. Yorke suggests, it is easier to “join the chorus of people who see this as perverted and sinfully contrived,” than to see each person as a child of God, with inherent value and dignity.

