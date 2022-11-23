The Valley Breeze’s front-page coverage of the Woonsocket city elections (Nov. 10-16, 2022) was accurate in its main points: Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, unopposed, won back the seat she lost when she was ousted last month by four members of the City Council; she led a successful campaign against those same councilors with victories for six of the seven members of her “team;” and, she prevailed in her opposition to the council’s ballot referendum to shift authority for appointing a city solicitor from the mayor to the council.
But in looking at the final numbers, there’s a lot more to the story and it isn’t nearly as triumphant as it first seemed. According to the Board of Canvassers, a total of 8,111 voters participated in this city election, a turnout of about 38 percent of Woonsocket’s total active voters. Midterm elections don’t usually draw that high a percentage, but the super-heated governor’s race and the drama of the past few months between the mayor and the City Council were no doubt major factors in pumping up the numbers.
The Breeze, like most media outlets, reported the percentage of votes for each candidate based on the total votes for those candidates – including write-in votes, but excluding those voters who didn’t cast a vote for any candidate in that race. For instance, The Breeze posted a winning percentage of 76 percent for Ms. Baldelli-Hunt, but this number does not include voters who chose not to vote for her or write in a candidate. Yet those voters’ voices are important; their choice not to choose is most often a meaningful protest vote that says, “These choices are not acceptable.” When these voters are counted in as part of the total vote, the picture changes considerably. Ms. Baldelli-Hunt, running unopposed, actually received only 63 percent of the total vote, while there were 1,603 write-in votes (20 percent) and another 1,363 (17 percent) – nearly one in five voters – who chose not to cast a vote in this race. In contrast, the only other two candidates unopposed in this city’s election, both for General Assembly seats, each garnered between 80-90 percent of the vote.
Given the weak, and even embarrassing, efforts to launch a write-in campaign for retiring Councilwoman Denise Sierra, these results have to be disappointing for the mayor despite the wins she took home. Further, while her campaign to overturn the council was indeed a success, barely half of all voters gave their support to the first-place winner, Valerie Gonzalez; she and newcomer Scott McGee, both on the Baldelli-Hunt team, were the only Council candidates to hit the 50 percent mark. Remember, each voter could mark their ballot for seven of the 13 candidates in this race. Evidently, many voters either skipped this contest entirely or voted for less than seven candidates, as these results are relatively low. Many, too, appear to have split their ballot between the two camps, as targeted incumbent John Ward won the final seat and 8th place finisher Dan Gendron, wrapping up his brief tenure as mayor, outpaced Ms. Baldelli-Hunt’s ally Ben Shatraw. Finally, the referendum on the city solicitor elicited support from less than half of all voters (47.5 percent), with 44 percent opposing it and more than 700 voters (9 percent) choosing to sit this one out – a clear-cut victory this was not.
From where I sit, these local results reflect a deep dissatisfaction among many Woonsocket voters with both the mayor-elect and the council for their toxic, unbecoming behavior over the past couple of years, in effect saying, “a plague on both your houses.” It is a sentiment that the mayor and this new council should take to heart and which, hopefully, inspires them to change the tone of their relationship and work together to guide our city for the next two years.
