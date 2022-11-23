The Valley Breeze’s front-page coverage of the Woonsocket city elections (Nov. 10-16, 2022) was accurate in its main points: Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, unopposed, won back the seat she lost when she was ousted last month by four members of the City Council; she led a successful campaign against those same councilors with victories for six of the seven members of her “team;” and, she prevailed in her opposition to the council’s ballot referendum to shift authority for appointing a city solicitor from the mayor to the council.

But in looking at the final numbers, there’s a lot more to the story and it isn’t nearly as triumphant as it first seemed. According to the Board of Canvassers, a total of 8,111 voters participated in this city election, a turnout of about 38 percent of Woonsocket’s total active voters. Midterm elections don’t usually draw that high a percentage, but the super-heated governor’s race and the drama of the past few months between the mayor and the City Council were no doubt major factors in pumping up the numbers.

