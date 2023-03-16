Erika Sanzi’s opinion piece in The Breeze’s March 2-8 edition asks a pointed question about the use of vaccines, lockdowns and masks as our collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed 7 million worldwide and more than a million Americans: “When will someone say, ‘We were wrong?’”
Let me offer her the obvious answer: Never.
Ms. Sanzi starts off by saying, “We now know the (national and R.I.) public health authorities … were wrong about a lot when it came to COVID-19.” Really? How does she know that? Interestingly, she doesn’t say. Maybe she’s been watching the totally discredited Fox News network or the vengeful House committee hearings or perhaps she’s just cherry-picking from some other far-right news source.
She credits the recent study conducted by Cochrane, the “gold standard” for reviewing health care data, for concluding that masks had no efficacy in reducing the spread of COVID. But Karla Soares-Weiser, editor-in-chief of the Cochrane Library, issued a recent statement saying their review was, in fact, unclear and imprecise. “Many commentators have claimed that a recently updated Cochrane review shows that ‘masks don’t work,’” she said, “which is an inaccurate and misleading interpretation.” Oops.
And Sanzi claims that “we’ve already known for a while that the vaccine doesn’t stop transmission.” Once again, she doesn’t cite her sources for this claim. Anyone see a pattern here? But none of the vaccine makers ever claimed to stop the virus, but instead to reduce its transmission by a significant degree (85-95 percent, depending on the vaccine), which all of them did, despite claims to the contrary.
Perhaps the New England Journal of Medicine, a time-honored source of solid medical information can help us sort this out. In a February 2022 article, “Effect of COVID-19 Vaccination on Transmission of Alpha and Delta Variants,” the authors conclude, “Randomized, controlled trials and real-world population studies have shown that vaccines against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes coronavirus disease (COVID-19), have prevented infection and adverse outcomes from several SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the … alpha and … delta variants.”
And no less an authority that the Mayo Clinic, in a December 2022 article notes, “An additional primary shot of a COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for people who are vaccinated and might not have had a strong enough immune response … Research suggests that getting a booster dose can decrease your risk of infection and severe illness with COVID-19.” Enough said.
As for Sanzi’s claim about lockdowns, there has been controversy about the effects and success of this strategy. But let’s look at the scenario we were faced with at the time: an unknown, highly infectious disease swept through the nations of the world in a remarkably short span of time, causing extraordinary spikes in illness, hospitalizations and deaths. What we had learned from previous global and localized pandemics was that lockdowns were useful in stopping transmission. Those countries that were most successful at this had very low rates of transmission. But a few other nations that didn’t use lockdowns initially had low rates of infection, though Sweden’s rate of infection ended up just a tad lower than the U.S. Were we wrong to do this? No. Getting ourselves and our loved ones out of harm’s way is an instinctive survival response for which we need make no apology.
Here’s my question for Ms. Sanzi: When will you say you’re sorry for making outrageous claims that mislead and confuse? My guess is, never.
