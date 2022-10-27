Monday morning, I went to Cumby’s on Mendon Road. As I was walking toward the door, Mayor Baldelli-Hunt was coming out with coffees in hand.
I stopped her to introduce myself. We had talked on the phone previously, but never met in person. She smiled and we had a pleasant but brief conversation. I could tell she was a bit lost. We both knew she belonged in the Mmayor’s office at City Hall helping our city operate. I told her how much I appreciate the job she’s been doing for us and how disappointed I was with our City Council. I also told her I was looking forward to her getting back to work for us in November.
My family and I have deep roots in the city, since the 1920s, and have seen it struggle and watched it flourish. I moved back here 13 years ago and have enjoyed seeing the city heading in the right direction. Although I haven’t agreed with 100 percent of our mayor’s ideas or proposals, we will never get to know a lot of the outcomes because the City Council’s bullying tactics have cost us all a chance to find out. Several of the members come across clearly as misogynistic. Whatever the mayor proposes, they come out against it without any opportunity to research. I’m an independent/moderate voter, not way left or right, but I do know for anything to grow, it needs to move forward with new ideas like out mayor’s administration puts on the table.
I ask all of Woonsocket voters to support the mayor’s recommendations for City Council in the upcoming election, so that our city can spend its time improving instead of wasting days/weeks/months battling with ego bloated council members that are more about getting their name in the paper than actually helping our city. These dinosaurs of Woonsocket politics need to be put out to pasture.
