Monday morning, I went to Cumby’s on Mendon Road. As I was walking toward the door, Mayor Baldelli-Hunt was coming out with coffees in hand.

I stopped her to introduce myself. We had talked on the phone previously, but never met in person. She smiled and we had a pleasant but brief conversation. I could tell she was a bit lost. We both knew she belonged in the Mmayor’s office at City Hall helping our city operate. I told her how much I appreciate the job she’s been doing for us and how disappointed I was with our City Council. I also told her I was looking forward to her getting back to work for us in November.

