Speaking as a war veteran, I object to President Biden’s statement that MAGA is the most extreme movement our country has ever seen. The dream of green energy has become America’s nightmare.
Anyone who looks at our inflation, our border crisis, our loss of being energy independent, and the sad state of our present country – is dumfounded by that statement. We are not stupid. We are waiting for the mid-term elections to start putting the brakes on this runaway train, and the next presidential election to derail it.
We are hoping that the mainstream media will get on board and report the truth. Go to the border with Mexico and film and report what happens when Title 42 ends this month. As opposed to any political party or movement – the most important factor is the difference of right and wrong – not left or right. Our country is going through one of the darkest periods in our history – and it is mainly self-inflicted by government officials – not citizens.
We are still living in the greatest country on earth God has ever bestowed on mankind. We will be back. I never dreamed the most serious to our country would ever be the sitting president of the United States of America – I was wrong.
Jack Darling
Cumberland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.