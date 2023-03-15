In Erika Sanzi’s column last issue, (March 1-7), she rails against pandemic lockdowns, and cites the British Cochrane study (the “Gold standard” for rigorous reviews of health care data) to support her position. The findings of that Cochrane study have been debunked. It is inaccurate in stating that masks didn’t work to prevent COVID-19.
Ms. Sanzi then comments on the possibility of there being a lab leak in China that unleashed COVID-19 on the world. She notes that the U.S. Energy Department along with the FBI has “found” that COVID-19 was “likely” a mishap in a Chinese lab. The Energy Department made that claim with “low confidence.” I’m doubtful that the truth can be found in something that is considered “low confidence.”
We will probably never know whether COVID-19 came from a lab mishap or the transmission of it from animals to humans via a “wet market.” The Chinese shut down any meaningful investigation and prevented the World Health Organization from sending in scientists to find out.
Last August, Ms. Sanzi had a column celebrating Sweden’s no-lockdown COVID-19 policy as a great success. It wasn’t. Sweden has about 10.3 million people. Their no-lockdown strategy resulted in 2.5 million positive cases of COVID-19 and almost 20,000 dead.
The Valley Breeze needs a Corrections/Errata section. Ms. Sanzi’s use of the Cochrane study and Sweden’s no-lockdown policy to bolster her points might convince your readers that they are factual. They are not.
(1) comment
I am concerned that Jim Dawson's definition of the words "misinformation" and "debunked" is influenced by current political trends and influence, to silence credible studies and opinions which are contrary to the "officially" accepted narrative.
It wasn't long ago that the "lab leak theory" was censored this way, and tagged as misinformation by these same "fact-checkers." And, let us not forget that we were told that the vaccines were effective and prevented transmission. We were not allowed to say otherwise.
