The opinion piece in The Valley Breeze of 8/24-8/30 by Erika Sanzi "Waiting for an apology and a promise" is disappointing. It is simplistic and shallow.
Ms. Sanzi questions science by using examples that are mere straw men (lobotomies, nicotine/opioid addiction). This is in furtherance of her attack on the scientific response to COVID-19, one of the worst pandemics to beset the world.
She then cites Sweden as a country that didn’t lock down, didn’t close schools or universities, kept restaurants and businesses open and didn’t mandate masks. She then proclaims Sweden’s plan a success.
In a Smart News piece on Sweden’s no-lockdown strategy to deal with COVID-19, (8/24/22), it is noted that citizens were encouraged to work from home, and limit travel within the country. Those with COVID symptoms were asked to self-isolate. After a surge in cases, public events were limited in size and upper secondary schools were closed. In the spring of 2020, the COVID death rate in Sweden was among the highest in the world. A survey by Sweden’s Public Health Agency in the spring of 2020 found that citizens had adjusted their behavior by socially distancing, avoiding crowds and public transport and working from home.
Online it can be found that Sweden has had 2,564,423 COVID cases with 19,779 deaths. Sweden’s current population is about 10,233,553. That’s hardly a success.
When I was young, our parents were smart enough to make us get the polio vaccine. Over the years, children have been vaccinated for many diseases.
The scientists, like immunologist Anthony Fauci and others who have studied and worked on treatments for infectious diseases over many years, gave us their best scientific advice. Trump and his allies undermined what those infectious disease experts were saying by pushing hydroxychloroquine, bleach and ivermectin as treatments.
It is those scientists who are owed an apology. Trust science.
Baaaah
