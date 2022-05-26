I was sad to read in The Valley Breeze that the town of Cumberland is trapping and euthanizing the beavers on Cumberland Land Trust property, the Monastery, and elsewhere in town. Cumberland does not have a beaver problem. The "problem" is overdevelopment resulting in poor drainage. Mayor Jeff Mutter did not create these circumstances, But now they’ve hired a trapper and it appears that he plans to ask for forgiveness rather than permission.
Although I’m not a scientist, I know that land that borders a swamp is prone to flooding and it rains a lot in the spring. Are we really sure this is a beaver problem and only a beaver problem?
The Cumberland Land Trust (CLT) now owns the wetlands and woods on Nate Whipple Highway that lead to Pound Road and the huge neighborhoods in question where some yards have flooded in spring. A beautiful wooden walkway was built over the swamp (that has always existed) and hiking trails were established in the woods. The Land Trust posted a plaque telling the story of how a family of beavers had taken up residence as they were planning to construct the walkway and that a decision was made to “co-exist with nature’s critters.” Apparently their work was for nothing. Their time and money was wasted and “nature's critters” now will be eradicated. Sadly, the plaque that told a nice story of how people and nature can coexist should now be ripped down and tossed in a landfill without even a discussion?
The Defenders of Wildlife website (www.defenders.org) came up on a very quick Google search I did on alternative solutions to rising water caused by beaver activity. The organization offers 50 percent reimbursement for the cost to help with rising water levels caused by beaver dams. Did anyone at least try to explore this (or any other) humane program? Could we explore it?
Wildlife, including beavers, are evidence of a recovering ecosystem. A nature conservancy provides a peaceful refuge for residents to enjoy and for animals to live in a town whose overdevelopment has long exceeded its capacity. We must protect the little open space we have left. The Monastery and “other areas” in town are targeted for this eradication program. Why aren’t they telling us where specifically? Is killing animals the disrespect for nature we want to demonstrate to our children?
The next Town Council Meeting is on June 1 at 7:30 pm at Town Hall. Cumberland is being told this is a “done deal” without public discourse or exploring alternatives. Those who care about wildlife also deserve a voice. I would truly appreciate the support of others who care about nature, open space, and the general quality of life in Cumberland to join the conversation.
Kristin DeHertogh
Cumberland
