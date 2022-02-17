This letter is neither to promote nor discourage the requisite of wearing masks. It is only to inform the people of how they can/could affect one’s welfare, especially the children’s who are required to wear masks in school.
The five senses which lead us through life are: sight, hearing, taste, smell, and touch. Although they are all very important, most people would agree that the most important one is sight. However, the one I selected to focus on at this time is “smell” in order to display the health impact it has, or could have, on people wearing masks.
The sense of smell, or olfaction, is described as being closely related to the sense of taste. Chemicals from food or floating in the air are sensed by olfactory (sensory) receptors in the nose. Specialized cells and tissues within these organs receive raw stimuli and translate them into signals the nervous system can use. As one of the five major senses, you could argue that our sense of smell is the least important. Sight, hearing, touch, and taste may poll better than smell, but try telling that to someone who has lost their sense of smell entirely.
The sense of smell starts with specialized nerve receptors located on hairlike cilia in the epithelium at the top of the nasal cavity. When we sniff or inhale through the nose, some chemicals in the air bind to these receptors. We use our five senses to learn, as they are the primary means we use to gain new knowledge. We rarely experience with one sense alone. Our senses work together to give us a total picture of our experiences. People of all ages learn best when involved in meaningful experiences.
We also use our senses to gather and respond to information about our environment, which aids our survival. Each sense provides different information which is combined and interpreted by our brain. Beyond our perception, our senses play an integral role in our emotional processing, learning, and interpretation. Put simply, our emotional reactions can be guided by sensory information. Just because something looks gross, we may instinctively not like it.
Consequently, smell has a more powerful impact on memory than the other senses. Not only does smell have a tight relationship with memories, but smelling something can trigger an emotional response related to the memory, without bringing up the memory.
In closing, ongoing masking rules have contributed to a variety of problems in schools, including an increased number of mental health issues, behavioral issues, educational detriment including learning loss and decreased test scores across the country. Also, a report published by an American Medical Association journal revealed forcing children to wear face masks leads to adverse health effects.
“People you have six senses! The last one is common! Use it!” — Michael Ruhlman, author
Amen!
Pauline M Demers
Woonsocket
