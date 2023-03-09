This letter is very similar to one, which I wrote and submitted to The Valley Breeze in May 2016 – seven years ago. Some of it is worth repeating because since then, our country's society has changed beyond comprehension! Often, when one chooses to discuss those drastic changes, he/she will be accused of not being able to adjust to “modern times,” of being too “old fashioned,” or of “being racist!” Thus, senior citizens are usually the ones who are mainly criticized for expounding on the causes of disorderliness in our “modern world” – real or imaginary.
First, the seniors are certainly not the ones who took:
The melody out of music,
The pride out of appearance,
The courtesy out of driving,
The romance out of love,
The commitment out of marriage,
The responsibility out of parenthood,
The togetherness out of the family,
The learning out of education,
The service out of patriotism,
The Golden Rule of rulers,
The nativity scene out of cities,
The civility out of behavior,
The refinement out of language,
The dedication out of employment,
The prudence out of spending,
The ambition out of achievement, or God out of government and school.
Also, the seniors are certainly not the ones who created such a society where there is no longer any respect for each other, etc. ..., and where people don't “suffer the consequences of their inappropriate actions!”
There have definitely been major changes in the U.S.A. since 2016, one of which was, especially, caused by the COVID-19 Virus! This virus has more than contributed to America's “ruination!” Without getting into specifics, the above listing clearly describes how COVID has contributed to America's decline, i.e., where it has become unrecognizable! There has always been a “Rules for thee and not for me” attitude in our society, but it was not as prevalent as it is today.
What is the answer, you may ask? Well, as we all know and realize, that there are no easy answers, but without sounding “religious” maybe our government(s) could use the Ten Commandments as a guideline to their agendas? Whether one is Christian or not, he/she must admit that its guidelines are “clear and simple!”
One thing for sure is that the people do not want a “new normal” which is the Progressive lifestyle; they want the “old normal,” which is a return to a “positive lifestyle” where our country and its citizens can help America to grow instead of contributing to its decline!
