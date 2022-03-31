The intent of this letter is to note that although there are many incompetent political office-holders, there are also many public servants who are very dedicated, passionate, and engaged in working those long hours which are required to accomplish the respective tasks-at-hand. They go the extra mile and show an utmost level of caring for those whom they serve. Positive feedback is especially important because it increases morale, encourages good work and helps provide a sense of purpose.
Sadly, however, when making the personal decision to become involved in political activities, it’s often made without realizing or anticipating the time and effort which are needed and expended in these positions. For example they include: research regarding the topics-at-hand; review of multiple documents; preparation of various projects; attendance at various, multiple meetings; partaking in discussions; making presentations; organizing the accumulation of files; etc. ... Most of all, change and conflict are inevitable, so how one responds to these items is critical. It requires for one to have conflict resolution skills. So, to be fair and objective, the critiquing should come from those who are knowledgeable of what these public job functions entail.
Of course, we already know that the “unfit” politicians receive the most publicity and usually have reached their primary goal which was to “gain more money and power!” Also, some individuals’ discernible negative features cause them to function accordingly, thus their devastating performances “speak for themselves.” Much information can be gained from criticisms when they reflect accuracy, but many of the “squawkers” usually sound off without having any facts, experience, and comprehension of what’s required and anticipated in serving the public. Also, many of them never partook on boards or committees, thus having absolutely no savvy of what those positions entail.
It can’t be denied that when considering to run for political office, it’s most advantageous for a candidate to already be established in the political field because it’s certainly not an easy task to perform. It also requires the necessary funding to be able to hold various campaign activities – especially these days. Meanwhile, the “rule of thumb” is that public service also requires public trust, i.e., it requires one to place loyalty to the laws and ethical principles above private gain. Since many individuals choose to place their financial interests above their conscientious performance of duty, the critiques are very well deserving. Admittedly, it is very easy to critique those who function as our public officials or those who volunteer in various social groups, especially when the criticisms are duly warranted.
In closing, it’s quite obvious that we hear more comments from the “squawkers” vs. positive feedback for our “faithful and dedicated office holders.” It’s time for a change in that the “faithful ones” need more positive feedback and encouragement!
“Be more concerned with your character than your reputation, because your character is what you really are, while your reputation is merely what others think you are.” — John Wooden
Amen!
Pauline Demers
Woonsocket
