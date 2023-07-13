Do you believe in the Ten Commandments? Well, apparently, not too many people do so anymore, as proven by our “unhinged and offensive” society. Christianity is being attacked more than ever before by new social groups who are more focused on a sinful way of life, thus being quite contrary to Christianity. How can/could we become a “better world?” Well, let’s begin with the Ten Commandments’ principles.
The first three commandments refer to “loving, honoring and respecting God and not using his name in vain.” One has to believe in God in order to abide by these obligations. Of note, the reason why Christianity is constantly being assaulted is because those who are trying to eliminate it want to replace it with their own grotesque conduct, treacherous beliefs, and lifestyles.
The Fourth Commandment which is to “Honor thy father and thy mother” is very clear. This respect strengthens relationships and makes explicit the connection of family order and societal stability. Respect of parents also flows to brothers and sisters. These days, however, this type of esteem is definitely not as adhered to as before. Of course, respect works both ways in that parents must also be role models for their children and teach them the importance of self-respect and respect toward others. These days, however, the children are being indoctrinated into various inappropriate and wicked activities, so the words “respect and family” are completely blotted out! Again, this commandment is self-explanatory and is not given much attention, as proven by our present society’s gloomy, erosive status.
The Sixth and Ninth Commandments are also, somewhat, similar because they are both basically associated with sex. These two commandments have been completely disregarded by our fellow man. We now live in an “anything-goes sexual society,” which has caused mental confusion for adults and children. If adults don’t respect their own bodies, they certainly can’t teach nor train children to do so either. Sexual vulgarism is rampant, and sexual crimes have become more common and uncontrolled. One can use his/her own imagination regarding the rest of the long-lasting psychological effects on people – especially on children.
The Seventh and Eight Commandments are also self-explanatory. The Seventh being “Thou shall not steal,” and the Eight is “Thou shall not bear false witness against thy neighbors,” or simply, “Thou shall not lie,” e.g. committing perjury. These two commandments reflect the same “gloomy, erosive status,” as noted in the Fifth Commandment because lying and stealing have now become the “norm” for many people, especially in politics where greed and power are most rampant.
The Tenth Commandment is “Thou shall not covet thy neighbor’s goods.” It refers to theft, cheating, robbery, fraud, etc. ..., which are quite prevalent in our society.
In closing, “Sin is like an octopus with many tentacles. Each tentacle gives us different insights into sin.” — David Ray Wilkerson – Christian Evangelist. Amen!
