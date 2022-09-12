Opioids and their synthetics activate thousands of pleasure-producing neurons in the brain almost instantly, creating an intense euphoric sensation you ordinarily would not experience.
If you are exposed, intentionally or otherwise, your brain will tell you that this exhilaration is fantastic, and you will then rationalize that it is manageable. You will soon go from a dime bagger on weekends, to full-fledged addiction.
At that point your brain will stop activating natural, pleasure-producing neurons, and this will twist your mind and spirit into a never ending frenzy. Your every thought and action will be dedicated to finding relief from this anxiety-riddled state of being. This axiom of life transcends all socio-economic strata. No one is exempt, not your mom or dad, your preacher, or teacher, your siblings, your children, or your friends.
Drug cartels are constantly devising strategies to get and keep people addicted. They are bootlegging pharmaceuticals and lacing then with fentanyl. A student pops what they think is an Adderall while cramming for exams, and they quickly spiral into addiction. A Boomer buys a bag of street-weed, not knowing it's soaked in fentanyl, and the chase is on. A hipster will take a drag from a hash pipe, not realizing it's laced with fentanyl, and they too are on the road to hell. This is how I got hooked in the late '60s, not knowing the hashish I shouldn’t have been smoking was spiked with opium. With 50 plus years into recovery, I’ve buried a lot of friends and a few relatives who also fell into this trap. It hit our neighborhoods like the bubonic plague. We all came from middle- and upper middle-class families. The grief and heartache at such senseless deaths subsides, but it never goes away. Like every other family in grief, it’s always at the surface around the birthdays and holidays.
Monumental strides in medicine and the judiciary have taken place over the last 50+ years to treat people with addiction. Some get completely healed, some require lifetime medicinal management and some, through no fault of their own at this stage in their life, will continue to use street drugs. Tent dwellers usually fall into this last category, their mental health challenges being so severe. This last group, the most marginalized in society, are at the highest risk of a fatal overdose.
Rhode Island has always been at the forefront, implementing the systemic changes required to alleviate the scourge drug addiction has had on all segments of our society. I would suggest to the powers that be that when they introduce the safe injections sites in the near future, they consider providing pharmaceutical opioids to those who participate. Instead of playing Russian roulette with street drugs, this would greatly reduce the likelihood of a fatal overdose. This pilot program could mirror the programs in Europe, where people on the lowest spectrum of addiction can be ministered to, with the long term goal of getting them the intensive mental health treatment they so desperately need.
