Opioids and their synthetics activate thousands of pleasure-producing neurons in the brain almost instantly, creating an intense euphoric sensation you ordinarily would not experience.

If you are exposed, intentionally or otherwise, your brain will tell you that this exhilaration is fantastic, and you will then rationalize that it is manageable. You will soon go from a dime bagger on weekends, to full-fledged addiction.

