The Feb. 3-9, 2022, edition of The Valley Breeze & Observer published a front-page article titled “Warehouse proposed at Smithfield Peat site.” I did not receive a message that the paper was seeking comment prior to publication of the article which contained a false statement “Smithfield Peat has been operated since 1964 by the Despres family, who say they no longer wish to continue the business.”
Presently, the second, third and fourth generations work at the company. The company, proud of its past and anxious for its future, has no intention to close the business and plans to relocate when the property is sold. A conversation with the Editor-in-Chief Ethan Shorey indicated the paper regrets the error.
The Feb. 17-23, 2022, edition of The Valley Breeze & Observer contains an editorial by Tom Ward, founder and former publisher, titled “A warehouse is who we are.” Tom Ward offers an insightful analysis of real estate market conditions and trends. I encourage everyone to read the article.
Jackson Despres
President
Smithfield Peat Co., Inc.
