Erika Sanzi’s letter of May 25 was very short of facts which would defend her opinion and completely lacking of any which would highlight her and her organization’s bias.
Ms. Sanzi is a director of Parents Defending Education, a national political group organized to push extremist Right-wing policies, chief among them the privatization of public education, under the false guise of a grassroots organization, and funded by billionaires looking to profit from our education tax dollars, chief among them the extremist Charles G. Koch Foundation.
Ms Sanzi herself is a veteran of school privatization operations including the billionaire-funded Education Post. Ms. Sanzi’s lucrative attachment to the privatization industry: $82,000 from Ed Post in 2015, $120,000 in 2016, $131,000 in 2017, and $121,000 in 2018 (https://www.masspoliticsprofs.org/2021/04/12/koch-connections-and-sham-grassroots-of-parents-defending-education/). A quick Google search turns up much information on the false “grassroots” mantle Ms. Sanzi shrouds herself in.
Now here she comes to Little Ol’ North Providence to tell us we are frauds who don’t deserve our second Congressional seat because we have over-counted our population by 55,000.
But what does she present as evidence? Nothing. Nothing at all.
As with other Right-wing extremists insisting that last year’s presidential election was “stolen” she fails to submit a single piece of verifiable evidence to back up her claim.
Instead she lists the officials involved with the census count and implies that, because of their political affiliations, their work must be considered fraudulent.
Again, with no facts to back up her assertion of fraud.
Given her Right-wing extremist background and the list of billionaires filling her pockets, can’t the same be said of Ms. Sanzi and the falsehood she is trying to perpetuate?
Rufus DiChiesa
North Providence
