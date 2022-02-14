I have just finished reading the article about naming the Slatersville post office after a fallen soldier. First, let me say that I understand that the goal is to honor one that paid the ultimate price. This commentary is not a reflection on this honor. However, I am curious. Exactly who is it that decides such decisions? Only those of political sway? Does this include any input from interesred town residents? I don't recall any such discussion.
I grew up in North Smithfield as a child and went through the entire school system in town. I went to school with Leon Atteridge, Fred Chesbrough, and Fred Carter. They were childhood friends. They all eventually went to Vietnam and all of them also paid the ultimate price. I served during Vietnam also. I just wonder, wasn't their sacrifice, in war, as worthy? Why didn't they get this type of recognition? Perhaps a better idea would have been to include all that served and call it the "North Smithfield Veterans Post Office."
James DiChristofero
North Smithfield
