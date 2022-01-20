As I watched a most recent North Smithfield Town Council meeting, I found it very interesting, enlightening, and most of all disheartening!
At one point, during the meeting, Mr. Beauregard entertained how the future revenue from the new Iron Mine Hill Road/Greenville Road solar farm might be used. Mr. Beauregard desired to have the funds set aside, exclusively for the purchase and maintainence of the Gold property. When it was suggested by several other councilors that this could not be done and the monies had to go into the general budget, Mr. Beauregard appeared upset with that answer and then seemed to suggest that cutting down 200 acres of trees and proposing the solar farm was a waste of time if he couldn't set those funds aside, exclusively.
There it is, for all to see. This was Mr. Beauregard and Mr. Zwolenskl's "pet project" as more info that has come to light suggests. Even before the first public hearing was held, the "rumor" going around was that it was a "done deal." This of course was denied, but as more information has become available, from various media sources, it seems fairly likely that the neighborhood opposition never had a real chance to win. It is incomprehensible that these individuals would be so proactive as to clear cutting 200 acres in one neighborhood, for a personal project, with the idea to then purchase another forested acreage across town. Sounds a bit bonkers, if you ask me!
James Dichristofero
North Smithfield
