Only after some serious reflection, upon reading the recent article in last week’s Valley Breeze (Nov. 18-24 2021), regarding Mr. Zwolensi’s proposed veteran tax exemption increase, that I decided that I would like to shed some light on this subject. I usually try to stay out of the political arena in our town, but this is personal.
After reading, in the article, that Mr. Zwolenski had recently came up with a proposal to increase the town veteran exemption, I wanted to speak out. I, personally had spoken to the then-Councilman Zwolenski by phone and also I had met him personally, at his home, in the summer of 2014. I had asked him to sponsor, on my fellow veterans’ behalf and myself, a proposal to increase to the N.S. town veteran tax exemption. At that time I gave him all the comparative tax rate exemptions information required, from all the surrounding towns. He told me that he would look into it. Well, some time went by and I hadn’t heard from him. Finally. when I did get hold of him. Mr. Zwolenski told me that he had talked to recently elected councilman Earnest Alter and that he was the guy to go to because of his interest in veteran affairs, once he took office.
Unfortunately, Mr. Alter was in poor health and passed in early 2015, of the next year. No communication, on the subject of my proposal, was ever communicated to me. I therefore waited, a respectable period of time and then tried to re-engage Mr. Zwolenski to take up the veteran tax exemption increase proposal, once more. I tried calling by phone and email (they were still listed on the town website at that time) all to no avail. I became very disillusioned and just gave up. Just one more reality check, being a veteran, about priorities.
This is why I was so surprised when I read this article! I was reading my proposal, just about word for word, as I had submitted it to Mr. Zwolenski, on several occasions. Now suddenly, like the phoenix, rises, after seven long years, as a sudden revelation to him. As a veteran, I find it offensive.
James Dichristofero
North Smithfield
