Hello, my name is Rocker and I am a member of Bikers Against Child Abuse Rhode Island Chapter. I want to take this opportunity to introduce our chapter to the community.

We have been a full chapter since 2016, although the process started long before that. We are a 501c3 nonprofit organization of 100 percent volunteers. We exist for the sole purpose of helping abused children. We do this by empowering them so they won’t feel afraid, so they won’t feel alone, to know someone cares and has their back.

