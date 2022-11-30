Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 58F. S winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Hello, my name is Rocker and I am a member of Bikers Against Child Abuse Rhode Island Chapter. I want to take this opportunity to introduce our chapter to the community.
We have been a full chapter since 2016, although the process started long before that. We are a 501c3 nonprofit organization of 100 percent volunteers. We exist for the sole purpose of helping abused children. We do this by empowering them so they won’t feel afraid, so they won’t feel alone, to know someone cares and has their back.
We work in conjunction with state and local agencies and police, but we can’t help if people don’t know about us, so please, if you know someone whose child had been abused, please share our hotline number, 401-487-1760.
If you are a biker and wish to get involved, you can call that same number or myself at 401-573-3534
If you wish any information about us or about our fundraisers, you again can call any of those numbers and we will gladly answer any questions you have.
As our mission statement reads, BACA exists with the intent to create a safer environment for abused children. We exist as a body of bikers to empower children to not feel afraid of the world in which they live.
We stand ready to lend support to our wounded friends by involving them with an established, united organization.
We work in conjunction with local and state officials who are already in place to protect children.
We desire to send a clear message to all involved with the abused child that this child is part of our organization, and that we are prepared to lend our physical and emotional support to them by affiliation, and our physical presence.
We stand at the ready to shield these children from further abuse. We do not condone the use of violence or physical force in any manner; however, if circumstances arise such that we are the only obstacle preventing a child from further abuse, we stand ready to be that obstacle.
