Cities and towns need to be creative when it comes to hiring snow plow contractors. I’ve heard it over and over that the high cost of liability insurance keeps many away from working for cities and towns.
Most if not all municipalities are insured through the Rhode Island Interlocal Trust set up by state charter to pool insurance cost.
The cities and towns should ask the “Trust” to set up a special program for snow plowing so that contractors can plow during the winter.
Instead of $XX per hour maybe it’s $5 per hour less and that goes toward the liability coverage?
If every municipality asked the trust to set the program up, I’m sure something can be done.
Last we need is complaining about roads being cleared because the exorbitant cost imposed on contractors’ commercial insurance policy.
Paul DiModica
Cumberland
