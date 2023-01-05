Thank You for electing me to School Committee since 2012. My goal when elected was do no harm to the children in votes that I would have to make. I can say that all the School Committee members I’ve worked with have put aside any differences and done the same.

I have to give a nod to past School Committee members Lisa Beaulieu and Linda Teel. In 2013 Mrs. Beaulieu and Mrs. Teel implored the School Committee to amend our budget on the floor and start to hire interventionists to work with those students who were not meeting expectations. Our school district has expanded the program with job coaches that work with our teachers making them more effective. This was the beginning of change for Cumberland and we should find annual funding.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.