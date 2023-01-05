Thank You for electing me to School Committee since 2012. My goal when elected was do no harm to the children in votes that I would have to make. I can say that all the School Committee members I’ve worked with have put aside any differences and done the same.
I have to give a nod to past School Committee members Lisa Beaulieu and Linda Teel. In 2013 Mrs. Beaulieu and Mrs. Teel implored the School Committee to amend our budget on the floor and start to hire interventionists to work with those students who were not meeting expectations. Our school district has expanded the program with job coaches that work with our teachers making them more effective. This was the beginning of change for Cumberland and we should find annual funding.
I have to give thanks to the teachers, teacher aides, principals and executive staff. They are the real heroes; day in and day out they are in front teaching or having to craft a curriculum or budget. So much goes on behind the scenes. We as a committee found money for band uniforms, asbestos removal, new gymnasium floor and adding girls’ field hockey.
It’s sad that a curriculum that was working in the district had to be dumped to the tune of $1.0 million dollars because RIDE wanted a statewide curriculum.
Thanks to superintendents Bob Mitchell and Phil Thornton that have taught me a lot about education. Thank you Asst. Supt. Tony Dimanna and Business Manager Alex Prignano, your friendship and checking on me while sick will be cherished forever.
For the residents, I’m sure the Town Council will select my replacement who will fit right in. They will have a lot to learn in a short period of time.
Finally, our Mayor Jeff Mutter had a tough time when elected trying to put all the pieces together to craft a budget that works for the entire town. He uncovered many expenses that nobody knew about. It put Cumberland in a better place. I’ve butted heads with Jeff and I’m sorry for that.
