Cumberland and Central Falls voters need to re-elect Jim McLaughlin for District 57. Jim has worked hard for his constituents, filing bills yearly to get the pension cuts restored to those in Central Falls, helping a veteran in need of services, working with the local and state officials to install safety crossing lights at One Mendon Road and by Davenport’s Restaurant in Cumberland. When I was the chairperson for the Cumberland Public Schools, Jim would reach out asking what can he do for the schools?
Jim put in a bill in that allowed school districts to now ask if a student was going to take the school bus. School districts throughout the state had to reserve space for students who would not take the bus. Jim who serves on the House Finance Subcommittee worked with his counterparts in the Senate to get Cumberland’s school state aid restored after being cut due to a mistake.
