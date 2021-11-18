I recently discovered the Woonsocket Education Department dropped its new social media policy. I decided to print it out and take a peek at the new policy compared to the old copy I have printed out.
Changes added chief operating officer as point of contact for complaints. Removed keeping written records of complaints made. Removed written compliance with Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Added a sentence stating compliance but no mention of the law itself. The document also only really covers staff-to-staff interaction and staff-to-student interaction omits parents completely. Second paragraph they changed superintendent to Woonsocket School Committee. Other than these changes the document reads and looks the same. I can find no actual changes.
There is one more notable change “basis. If Department employees discover communications or behavior on their professional account(s) that violate Department policies, procedures, or the law, they must immediately contact their building principal or the Chief Operating Officer.” If a staff member sees something that violates the law they should be reporting it to proper authorities no higher ups. This could potentially put a teacher’s job at risk for following mandatory reporting laws in R.I.
Seven months and this is what we received. Is this what we can expect when they decide to revise the bullying policy? Also mildly conflicting statements “All communication on professional social media accounts and other electronic communication technology is subject to monitoring by the department” and later it states that “The Department will regularly monitor professional social media sites and other electronic communication technology (including Department-issued e-mail accounts) to protect the school community.” So is it monitored regularly or it can be monitored any time they wish to monitor it?
All this on top of training for at least one school principal that I am aware of and all the WED social media that I look at and follow continue to fail at following these policies. Many of them being the administration’s own accounts. That is all now wasted funding and time.
This all compounding with the fact that the WED media release form for children is an umbrella agreement. It gives any WED staff permission to photograph your child and use it for social media or third party news. I’ve reached out and spoken to other school departments and received their copies of media release forms and they break down in house use third party using photos as well as spoken interviews and video. Not signing the WED media release form seems like my daughter won’t even appear in her school yearbook.
This shows that the current administration is incapable of making changes it needs to make. It just gives us the same rewritten content as “new.”
Parent’s perspective
Keith D. Dion
Woonsocket
