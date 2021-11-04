I've been in an ongoing struggle with the Woonsocket Education Department. That started over administrators of Globe Park Elementary sharing children's photos online without permission back in September of 2020. This is the situation that led to the revision of the Social Media Policy in March of 2021.
What I have learned about the WED is they don't "solve" problems they mitigate the accuser. My best example was bringing to the attention of Globe Park's principal that a teacher was being verbally abusive to students. After the third time I reached out I was told I could try homeschooling for my daughter or the school could try to find her a new teacher. This teacher is still at this school teaching with no disciplinary action taken as far as I can tell.
The WED School Committee can be visibly seen flustered when complaints are brought to their attention. The March 24, 2021 meeting I'm basically vilified for trying to discuss with the committee who did an "investigation" without ever speaking to myself or anyone else outside of the School Department about my complaints. The recent article about the bullying policy. They deflect to the statewide bullying policy that was created in 2012. However, Woonsocket is the only school department that hasn't updated that policy at all since 2012. They also made comments about not knowing or hearing complaints about bullying which again falls to the principals or superintendent to bring it to the committee's attention under the current policy.
From an outside perspective it seems like the School Committee doesn't care about the safety and wellness of the staff or students. The same meeting from March they reopened schools in Woonsocket the following week the R.I. government removed COVID vaccine restrictions in Woonsocket because our infection rate was so high. On top of the fact they choose to reopen schools but not return to in-person committee meetings first. Patrick Mcgee quoted from that meeting as saying "People are going to get sick." In reality at the time people are going to get sick and some of them will probably not survive. That's absolutely distasteful.
If we jump ahead to the 2021/22 school year. The School Committee was wholeheartedly against face masks until it was statewide mandate in schools.
Since 2016 the quality of education has only been falling in Woonsocket schools. This can all be easily found using R.I. Department of Education's website or a third party site like schooldigger. The one "positive" statistic that was brought to my attention was graduation rate was up 10 percent. Which if you do some more digging was a result of the RIDE reducing graduations requirements statewide in 2015/16 by 20 percent which lead to a 10 percent uptick in graduation across the entire state. So while the School Department might be proud of that 10 percent we are a city still behind the state average by 8-10 percent. Most of my data omits the 2020/21/22 school years as that would be unfair.
Parent's perspective.
Keith Dion
Woonsocket
