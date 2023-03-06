On Feb. 9, Eleanor M. Nadeau died at the age of 83 in Rock Hill, S.C. Ellie had 45 years of public service and was well known in Woonsocket. Before she moved, she was a weekly guest on my show on WNRI.
Her husband Robert died in 1988. She was the daughter of the late Edward "BUD" and Mary Cafferty of Woonsocket. She leaves a sister, Kathy Hough. She was also the sister, of the late Mary Jane Stolasz. She leaves three sons, David, James and Peter, and their families.
She was a dear friend, not only from public service, but as young children we lived 100 yards apart on Second Avenue in Fairmount and were in the same class at WHS 1956.
She spent a total of 14 years on the School Committee, including her returning just a few years ago for two years. She was nine years on the Zoning Board and served on the Woonsocket Housing Authority.
She became a certified teacher assistant and worked in special education classes as a one-on-one assistant for two years at Globe Park Elementary School. She worked for Attorney General Dennis J. Roberts and for a number of years for State Treasurer Anthony J. Solomon. She also worked at radio stations WWON and WNRI in positions of account executive and talk show host. She also worked as a traffic reporter for radio and television. She volunteered for many local charities, especially St Jude.
Our close friendship included one other person, the late Mayor Susan D. Menard, who was taken from us last year. I share with your readers just a glimpse of this special human being who was tough as nails and had a heart of gold. The recent article in The Woonsocket Call penned by Joe Nadeau on her death required almost a full page, which goes deeper into her contributions and her dedication to public service. I am fortunate to have known these two beautiful strong-minded and determined women. I will miss them, and it is Woonsocket's loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.