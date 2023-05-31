Thousands of workers across Rhode Island are not actively saving money for retirement. In many cases this is simply because retirement plans are not readily available to them, or because they lack the knowledge or information about how to start a plan.
At the same time, many small businesses in our state are seeking ways to attract good employees in this tight labor market. One way is to offer benefit packages that allow them to better compete with larger employers for workers.
Passing the Secure Choice Act will help them do just that.
The Secure Choice Act, sponsored by Sen. Meghan Kallman (Pawtucket), and Rep. Evan Shanley (Warwick, East Greenwich), proposes a state-administered retirement savings program for private sector employees. Businesses will not be charged a fee to participate, and employee plans will be fully transferrable should an employee switch from one participating employer to another.
In conversations with Rhode Island small business owners, I have heard of their desire to ensure that their employees have good benefit packages, and that includes an opportunity to save for the future. The no-cost nature of Secure Choice would allow these businesses to meet those aspirations.
If passed, the Secure Choice Act will create a program that encourages Rhode Islanders to save for retirement, and, in the long run, may reduce the burden on taxpayers caused by a reliance on state welfare benefits.
Secure Choice is a smart option for Rhode Island. It has proven successful in several other states that have enacted similar programs. I ask you to join me in supporting this legislation, and to call your legislators in the General Assembly and urge them to support the passage of The Secure Choice Act.
