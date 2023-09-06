With September here and my daughter, Arianna, getting ready to enter preschool, the excitement of a new school year can be felt everywhere. Soon, school campuses will be bustling with activity and streets will be lined with yellow buses as kids return to the classroom. As a parent, I know this can be a stressful time. However, I urge you to add one more item to your back-to-school list this year: a savings plan for your child’s education.

We all want what’s best for our children. That’s why it is so important to plan now for their academic future. The cost of higher education has risen dramatically in recent decades. According to Forbes, the average cost of a college education increased by 180% from 1980 to 2020. September is College Savings Month and it’s never too early to start saving for their educational future.

