According to the CDC and the FDA, youth tobacco use, driven by e-cigarettes and vaping nicotine, remains high in the United States. In 2020, 23.6 percent of high school students and 6.7 percent of middle school students reported using any type of tobacco product in the past 30 days. Although the number of youth smoking cigarettes has decreased over time, the rising number of youth using these “trendy electronic gadgets” has amplified over the past few years. Furthermore, the RIDOH provided key findings from The Youth Risk Behavior Survey regarding tobacco use among R.I. youth from 2019. These findings revealed that almost half (49 percent) of high school students have used an e-cigarette and three in 10 (30.1 percent) high school students currently use e-cigarettes. Sixteen percent of Rhode Island middle school students have used an e-cigarette.
Notably, the use of disposable vapes, also called disposable vape pens, which are all-in-one, electronic vaporizers that heat oils and concentrates with discretion (are) at the forefront. The only thing that separates it from a regular vaporizer, is its ability to be disposed of once finished. Disposable vapes are great for that reason alone, no hassle, just smoke and toss into the nearest receptacle. These items are also much cheaper to purchase then your traditional Juul which averages at around $26 and includes the device and four pods. Single disposables such as Bang Bar can be purchased for as low as $2.50 and promises to give you “a satisfying 300 puffs” and comes in an unheard of 20 different flavors.
Flavors play an important role in attracting youth and young adults to tobacco products. Due to an increasing amount of backlash, as of fall of 2019, except for menthol and tobacco, Juul stopped selling their flavored vaping pods. These new disposable devices are sold in “fun” flavors such as Watermelon Lemonade, Ice Lemon Lightning or Rainbow Drops. According to the FDA, more than eight out of 10 current youth users of e-cigarettes use flavored e-cigarettes, with fruit, mint, candy, and menthol flavors. In addition, according to a 2013-2014 survey, 81 percent of current youth e-cigarette users cited the availability of appealing flavors as the primary reason for use.
Lastly, disposable vapes are now the dominant type of vaporizer in the cannabis vaping industry. The Centers for Disease and Prevention reported an outbreak of more than 2,800 cases of lung injury, including 68 deaths, that were linked to e-cigarettes and vaping products between March 2019 and February 2020. Investigators determined that many of the people who had sustained lung injuries after vaping had consumed THC-containing products. This is a newly evolving trend as the legalization and regulations on cannabis are shifting from state to state.
As parents, caregivers, educators, and community members, we must remain vigilant of the rapid changes that are taking place within this industry to be better informed for greater investment in prevention and education. We also need to prompt local policies in the restriction of flavored tobacco products, which we know can successfully reduce product availability to our youth.
Garrett S. Mancieri, Woonsocket
Written in partnership with the Blackstone Valley Prevention Coalition
