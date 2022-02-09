Recently, I read that Gov. McKee put a hold on the safe staffing law for Rhode Island nursing homes. As a certified nursing assistant who has worked in nursing homes since 1989, I feel this couldn’t be worse timing. For years, we have dealt with low staffing levels and the pandemic made the situation even worse. Many of us got sick with COVID and our residents were extremely ill. People don't want to do this job because the pay is too low. People would rather work at Dunkin' Donuts for the same wage than put themselves and their families at risk of COVID-19.
Once the law went into effect in January, we finally felt like there was finally hope. Now, it feels like we are back to where we started. We are burnt out and too many caregivers are leaving the field. We desperately need Gov. McKee to let the law go forward and do what it needs to do – raise wages to attract more caregivers, and give us the staffing and training we need. Sooner or later, all of us, including Gov. McKee, will need long term care. We need him to help us give our residents the care they need while keeping us safe.
Maria Dono
Providence
