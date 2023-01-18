The new Republican House majority is a collection of election deniers, QAnon conspiracists, and political arsonists hellbent on gaining power at the expense of our democracy.

They’ll be in control of the House of Representatives for the next two years and have already shown an inability to govern. They couldn’t even elect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy without historic chaos.

Logicthought
Logicthought

Arthur, It seems like more and more people paint groups with a broad brush. More and more, it seems like there are 2 camps. Liberals who think all conseviatves are radical. And consevitives whow think a liberal are socialist. I think its time that we all look at ourselves as imperfect. You, and many others on both sides of the aisle paint opposing views not with a broad brush, but with a roller and spray gun.

RedWave
RedWave

Hakeem Jeffries is an election denier. Schiff is a liar and a criminal, along with Fauci. Progressive left has held weak Sleepy Joe hostage and helped ruin this country.

I hope you don't walk around all day muttering Trumps name (he's been out of office for years). Don't worry Arthur, Republicans will clean up the Biden crime families mess over the next few years and beyond. Hopefully Hunters Chinese business partners didn't remove the rest of joes top secret documents from the Corvette's trunk already.

