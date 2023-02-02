There has been a lot of news about the homeless problem in the city. First, it’s important to know that regardless of how city leaders try to define it, it isn’t a personal problem but a systematic one in the community made worse by certain city leaders. The mayor has gone on to blame the problem on the only organizations actually working to help those most affected, meanwhile ignoring her own contributions to the crisis in the city. The mayor referred to people as customers to social service organizations, when they are actually her own constituents. The mayor will constantly tout areas like blight development as where significant progress is being made, but those same actions have created a lot of the city’s housing problems. I’ve personally seen instances where the city has bought out multi-family homes, not in deteriorating condition, just to tear down with municipal funds, then sell off. Pay attention to how many realtors donate to politicians and are involved in politics, standing to profit the most off of this. Blight reduction has been overused, lessening the housing options in the city causing higher rents and risking further homeless citizens.
The homeless population is probably one of the most misunderstood. The mayor has recently been blaming the encampment she ordered the director of public works to demolish as only appearing during her short time out of office. I work in the area and can confirm it’s been there a while, and the mayor knew about it before. Trying to blame the problem on someone who only served as mayor for a couple of months is just deflecting the blame instead of working toward addressing the problem. So much fault has been placed on the homeless themselves, especially around substance abuse problems. I’ve seen firsthand, however, so many newly homeless actually trying to stay sober when they lose housing. More often than not, those who do succumb end up after a lengthy period of time not having housing. If alcoholism and substance abuse was such a strong factor in making someone homeless, a lot of politicians and their friends would be homeless. Lives have already been lost. How many more will it take before city leaders, starting with the mayor, stop blaming others and actually work toward solving the problem?
