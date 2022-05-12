Your April 28 issue had a front page story involving the mutilation of a turtle after it was dead and the public outcry that arose after the turtle was found. In fact, as of publication, nearly $1,400 had been raised to help find the turtle’s “murderer” and the mayor was considering a personal donation to round the money out to $2,000. Given that the donations were given by only 26 people means an average donation of more than $50 per person was pledged. The care and saving of animals is important and I am a paying member of three different “Save the …” groups.
However, I am also an educator who retired after 40 years of teaching local elementary students – making me wonder how many of those 26 people (or your readership) have donated even close to $50 to end childhood hunger; help feed/clothe the homeless or destitute; help the victims of natural disaster; etc., etc., etc. Helping to save the world’s wild animal population is a good thing; spaying/neutering pets is a good thing; helping to clean trash from our waters is a good thing and people should put their charitable money where they choose. But, as the provider of news for your readers and the general public, The Valley Breeze has an obligation to choose stories that will incite more than anger and bloodlust!
Where were news organizations when my colleagues and I used our paychecks to provide groceries for students when the city’s “Backpack” program ended? There was no outcry or “Go Fund Me” account when massive amounts of food were discarded daily from Woonsocket’s “Breakfast in the Classroom” program and teachers had to “sneak” leftover food for students to eat later in the day or have more food if they were still hungry. Anyone who has an 11-year-old boy at home knows a single muffin or piece of pizza doesn’t fuel the day. I don’t have the answers, but I do know that the questions are not being asked of the people who are with hungry kids every day. Any teacher would be excited to have $2,000 to spend on a class of students who need much more than finding out who beheaded a dead turtle. You cannot eat a granite monument to a turtle, regardless of its age or manner of death. Please publish a newspaper that is socially responsible in both choice of stories and point of view when reporting them. Thank you.
Patricia Dubois
Woonsocket
