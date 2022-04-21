I’m angry! Today my dog and I came within inches of being struck by a pickup truck while attempting to cross Smith Street at the intersection of Putnam Pike. We were in the crosswalk with the walk light indicating the walk signal.
What else does a pedestrian need to cross safely? I’ll tell you. It needs the enforcement of the Smithfield Police Department. I called the department immediately after the incident and was referred to the traffic sergeant. As with any call nowadays to a public office, you get to leave a message, which in turn begins the familiar game known as “phone tag.” I’m still waiting for my return call.
The next thing that I did after notifying the police was to go back to the intersection and take pictures of other offenders running the stop light. Within five minutes, four more drivers ran the light. The pictures show the plate numbers, the crosswalk and the white crossing sign. Maybe the pics should go up on Facebook so that we can all get a glimpse.
Pete Dupont
Greenville
(1) comment
I agree with your lack of safety. But the police will not do anything to fix or patrol the problem. But if we have any road work we can be sure to see an officer sitting in his car doing nothing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.