Friday, April 22 marks the 52nd annual Earth Day, reminding us all of the importance that conservation, sustainability, and investment play in keeping the world we live in healthy, clean, and prosperous. As we continue to advance and develop the lands around us, we can’t forget to appreciate the pleasures and amenities that undeveloped natural beauty provides to us.
Smithfield straddles the border between the dense, bustling urban metropolis to our southeast and the nature-rich rural lands to our northwest. To many, Smithfield benefits from this middle location, reaping the benefits of easy access to downtown amenities while also being distanced enough to enjoy the great outdoors. The residents of this town know the importance that open space holds, and we are certainly no strangers to taking advantage of the opportunities it presents.
Our town is home to a wealth of outdoor activities: sports fields and playgrounds at Deerfield Park, miles of scenic hiking trails within hundreds of acres of conservation areas and preserves, numerous ponds and reservoirs to cast a line, and our public dog park slated to be open by this coming summer, not to mention the wealth of possibilities that the recently purchased Camp Shephard property has in store. Over the last 20 years, the town of Smithfield and the Smithfield Land Trust have acquired over 800 acres of woodland and open space, preserving the land in perpetuity for us and the generations that follow.
These open lands help enhance Smithfield’s character, provide recreational and leisure activities for residents and visitors, and preserve our quality of life, all the while protecting the natural wildlife habitats and ecosystems that share the town we call home. Since my first campaign in 2018, I have pledged to make environmental conservation a top priority as your councilman, and I will continue to do so.
Sean M. Kilduff
Vice President, Smithfield Town Council
