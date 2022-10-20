Over the last four years, I’ve worked with the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network in Rhode Island and have interacted with lawmakers in the state. Since 2005, I have also been going to Capitol Hill to advocate for funding of biomedical research with various professional organizations such as the American Association for Cancer Research, including last month in September 2022 when I represented the state of Rhode Island at the Rally for Medical Research in Washington, D.C.

My interactions with the lawmakers in Rhode Island in different venues has shown me that we have some very special and unique leaders in the state who are committed to solving problems Rhode Islanders face in health care, including in cancer care.

