Over the last four years, I’ve worked with the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network in Rhode Island and have interacted with lawmakers in the state. Since 2005, I have also been going to Capitol Hill to advocate for funding of biomedical research with various professional organizations such as the American Association for Cancer Research, including last month in September 2022 when I represented the state of Rhode Island at the Rally for Medical Research in Washington, D.C.
My interactions with the lawmakers in Rhode Island in different venues has shown me that we have some very special and unique leaders in the state who are committed to solving problems Rhode Islanders face in health care, including in cancer care.
One of those leaders is Rep. Mia Ackerman, who I met in 2019 while testifying for the Colorectal Cancer Screening Bill she sponsored, which became law. Rep. Ackerman has brought legislation to help Rhode Islanders, including a new law that passed in 2022 to mandate insurance coverage for biomarker testing.
This type of effort has put Rhode Island ahead of many other states, such as California, working on similar legislation and allows patients to take advantage of the latest science and advances in precision medicine in the state, regardless of their ability to pay. This is what the latest advanced clinical care has to offer and what the people of Rhode Island deserve for themselves and their families.
I have seen a tireless advocate in Mia Ackerman and she makes the time to connect with people as well as I have ever seen anyone do. She recently made time to visit with cancer researchers, learn about advances and help the younger generation understand that we’re all on the same team. I hope to have opportunity to work with her toward a better future in cancer care in Rhode Island.
