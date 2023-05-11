As residents of Lincoln, and as small business owners, we are concerned about the economic climate in our town and across our state. We need to do more than maintain the status quo. We need reform to better position our communities for robust economic growth.

That is why we applaud the legislation proposed by Sen. Melissa Murray and Rep. Brandon Voas to eliminate the tangible tax for the vast majority of small businesses. How refreshing it is to see our state legislators fighting for us “little guys” in the small business community. We ask all of our senators and representatives to embrace this initiative, and help get it enacted into law.

