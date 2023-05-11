As residents of Lincoln, and as small business owners, we are concerned about the economic climate in our town and across our state. We need to do more than maintain the status quo. We need reform to better position our communities for robust economic growth.
That is why we applaud the legislation proposed by Sen. Melissa Murray and Rep. Brandon Voas to eliminate the tangible tax for the vast majority of small businesses. How refreshing it is to see our state legislators fighting for us “little guys” in the small business community. We ask all of our senators and representatives to embrace this initiative, and help get it enacted into law.
Small business owners face numerous hurdles and financial challenges. There are licensing requirements and regulatory red tape. There are property taxes and business taxes. While the state has taken some modest steps, such as reducing the corporate tax rate and the minimum corporate tax, removing the tangible tax burden for smaller businesses would do a world of good.
Eliminating this burden would help smaller businesses immensely, and not just because it will save money (which we can in turn invest in growing our businesses and hiring more employees).
Here’s why. Tangible goods are things like cash registers, desks, computer equipment, and other equipment necessary for us to run our business. We pay sales taxes on these goods when they are purchased. Subsequent to that, each year we must pay a local tangible tax on the value of these same goods. Determining the value of those goods is an administrative hassle. We small business owners not only have to inventory the goods, we also have to determine their value, before filing the necessary paperwork and paying the tax. That is more than a financial burden. It is a logistical headache, particularly for smaller businesses who may not have the expertise to assess the value of their tables, chairs and desktops. Many of us have to hire a professional to help us deal with the complexities of this requirement.
The Murray/Voas legislation would exempt the first $100,000 of tangible goods from taxation. Since most smaller businesses have well less than $100,000 worth of such items, that would mean they have no tax liability at all. In fact, an estimated 85 percent of all businesses in Rhode Island would no longer have any tangible tax liability if this bill passes, and all businesses would get a tax cut.
This is the kind of reform that will make a real difference for small businesses in Rhode Island. This is the kind of reform that will put Rhode Island on more competitive footing, and position our state for economic growth. The bill has bipartisan support, including from Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, and we hope all of our senators and representatives will support it.
