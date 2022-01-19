Regardless of how much money someone makes or the source of their insurance benefits, they should have coverage for the care they need. That has to include contraception, prenatal and maternity care, fertility services and abortion. We should all be able to afford the health services to manage our health and to plan and care for our families.
Rhode Island activists spoke up and lawmakers took action to protect the right to abortion with the passage of the Reproductive Privacy Act. This was an important step, the fact remains that the right is being denied to women of color, to low-income people, to young people, to immigrant women and to people on the margins who do not have the same access to care.
The Hyde Amendment withholds federal health benefits for abortion. Rhode Island has a similar policy on our books. The goal of these policies is to make it so that people cannot afford to get an abortion. It has worked. It has pushed care out of reach for many people, especially low-income women and women of color.
We should speak out to ensure lawmakers know that we support the “Equality in Abortion Coverage Act,” which gets rid of state laws that take that right away from people because of their income or their insurance type. We need to make the right to abortion a reality and ensure we all get the chance to make decisions for our own bodies and plan our own families and futures! It is time to pass this bill – no more waiting!
Jocelyn Foye
Executive director of The Womxn Project
