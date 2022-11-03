Mr. Sevigny recently asked, “What’s your ‘why’ Clifford?” Coincidentally, Mr. Clifford answered in his own letter while bashing Councilman Beauregard, capping that with drum banging on the 2014 bond story where Clifford and others hoodwinked voters into a $12 million program. Even the leader of his Public Building Improvement Commission (PBIC) later admitted to the council that everyone knew the funding wasn’t sufficient. The school project required 50 percent more money. The paving budget wasn’t sufficient, and the municipal building budget resulted in turmoil. The spending limit was purportedly our debt level. In my opinion, that wasn’t it. Debt was simply justification for a bad plan masked as tax control. North Smithfield pays down debt at $3 million annually. Matching our debt reduction schedule with rational projects was feasible. But no, Clifford used the debt limit to mandate cheap! The Boucher council did not endorse the PBIC plan but the Municipal Buildings Review Task Force (MBRTF), subsequently appointed by the Beauregard council, set out to do exactly what the PBIC chair recommended on Nov. 7, 2016. MBRTF’s more experienced construction team acted to properly renovate KD and wait to see what remained for public safety. The 2014 budgets were deemed insufficient by the PBIC, by the MBRTF and by actual bids, but Mr. Clifford wants all to believe it was Mr. Beauregard who wasn’t fiscally responsible.
In 2016 when I became administrator, fire and rescue trucks were so worn they were frequently towed back from a call. We had peeling paint and buckets in the Town Hall without roof repair plans and a tarp covered computerized dispatch equipment at NS Fire to direct rainwater to buckets, again with no repairs planned. Fire and rescue personnel had radios that didn’t always work. Steering on the building inspector’s car failed while coming down Woonsocket Hill Road and the DPW Director took a personal vehicle to meetings out of town because he didn’t trust his town vehicle. That is where cheap had taken us. We changed all that since 2016 all through the cooperating councils led by Mr. Beauregard and Mr. Vadenais. It didn’t happen by being cheap. People working together recognizing real need and affordable ways to fix them.
The answer is Mr. Clifford is consumed by irrational budget objectives. North Smithfield is a community of attractive homes with pleasant yards and reasonable cars in driveways. People work to give their town an attractive appearance and an ability to function at responsible cost. While cheap may be Mr. Clifford’s mantra, it is not the town’s majority. He bitterly attacks disagreement. He desires the ear of a council controlled by those who will cower to him. I will be voting for Mr. Beauregard and others on election day because they face reality and look to find cooperative, effective, and rational steps forward. If we get a council that is rooted in cheap as Mr. Clifford would encourage, we can all watch things fall back to 2016 conditions. Got a tow truck and buckets?
Comments from those with financial interests in the Iron Mine Solar Farm, like Mr Ezovski, should be looked at with a good dose of suspicion.
Solar income makes for strange bedfellows.
I’m “cheap” Gary Ezovski? Every year you were in office I advocated for increasing the budget for road repairs. Instead you would sing your silly song promising the roads would be taken care of when funding reached $800,000 a year. It never did happen while you were Administrator, and it hasn’t been accomplished yet thanks to your boy John Beauregard. You have supported building a new police station since day one. You allowed that buildings to fall into disrepair just to accomplish your personal goal of building the “ Taj Mahal” of stations. Rather than increasing funding for road repaving you taxed residents to deposit money in the town’s band account (simply stated) under the guise of improving the Town’s Bond rating. The bond rating was better than most towns at that point and ours would have been higher if we had less debt. It’s interesting that you focused on beefing up the cash available, rather than paying down debt. Now there’s a mountain of cash available to bypass the need for voter approval on some major projects. I think that was the plan all along. I know you’ll claim that won’t happen because of the fund balance policy you had drafted, but we all know an ordinance can be changed with very little effort and doesn’t safeguard anything forever.
Well said by Mr. Clifford and Jason. Gary does have his own financial interests.
What Gary fails to understand is that the taxpayer and the town can not afford a bond at $18 to $20 million and an annual additional $1.3 million in debt servicing. The ROI on the project does not justify the spend. Also Gary's opinion about the debt level does not hold a great deal of value since he is not a finance professional. The other issue is the town does not maintain the current infrastructure well because we are constantly adding new infrastructure and debt that also needs annual maintenance which is not considered when determining the affordability.
