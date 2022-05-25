Someone needs to remind Doug Forcier about his response to “MAGA letter” that the Democrats have controlled the majority in the House and the Senate as well as the White House. So when he states “incoherent” list of Fox News talking points and finger pointing, he needs to open his eyes and see the gridlock in congress is due to “his” own party’s policies that even level-headed Democrats disagree with.
It’s safe to assume he hasn’t watched Fox News and he just gets his “Fox News talking points” from CNN or MSNBC since they tell you what they want you to believe. Maybe one day he will realize the Democrat party isn't helping anyone and only making matters worse. I challenge him to watch any Fox News program from 5-11 p.m. for a week. Then he can research the sources/editors from articles/stories he reads, compare the two and he will see just how “radicalized” Democrats are and how they bring the fake news right to his living room.
Democrats have you right where they want you, wrapped around their little fingers. It’s not a coincidence that on day 1 of Biden taking over, with a stroke of a pen, he proceeded to ruin this beautiful country. Maybe, just maybe, one day he can admit that he voted for the wrong guy and that everything he has been told has been a plan to keep him brainwashed. Highly unlikely, I can only lead a horse to water but I can’t make him drink.
Stephan Ezovski
Pawtucket
